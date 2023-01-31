Veenstra joins Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Co.

Dustin Veenstra

 (photo courtesy of the Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. website)

Officials at Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Co., P.C., Certified Public Accountants of Atlantic announce that Dustin Veenstra has become a principal of the firm effective Oct. 1, 2022. Veenstra joined the firm in July 2014 after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. He will assume increased responsibilities in the audit and tax areas of the firm's practice. His wife, Amanda, is a registered nurse.

