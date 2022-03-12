SOUTHWEST IOWA — Rolling Hills Bank & Trust announce that Joyce Lundy has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer/ Cashier.
Lundy has been with the Bank for 40 years and has served in many different roles over that time. Most recently holding the title of Vice President/ Cashier, Lundy’s knowledge and experience will be a perfect fit for her new position. “As a long term employee I have been given the opportunity to advance my career over the years. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for this promotion and will strive to excel in my new position. Many fellow employees have helped and encouraged me along the way and I very much appreciate their support. I look forward to continue moving Rolling Hills Bank & Trust in a positive and successful direction.” Lundy stated.
Rolling Hills Bank and Trust is a locally owned bank with a total of 13 branches; 10 in Iowa including the main office in Atlantic, two in Minnesota and one in Wyoming