MANNING — Voters in the IKM-Manning school district went to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a $19.1 million bond issue, to fund renovations in the middle and high school. In the end, the issue came up about 84 votes short of being approved. The measure would have included putting an addition on the secondary building in Manning, HVAC work, restroom renovations and a new playground in Irwin.
The unofficial count put yes votes at 1,179 and no votes at 925, for a total of 56 percent yes — shy of the 60 percent needed to pass.
The failure sends board members back to the drawing board to look at alternatives.
Superintendent Trevor Miller had said the proposal would have only added $2.30 to the district’s tax levy rate, going from $9.51 to $11.81.