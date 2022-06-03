Each year, the Delta Zeta Sorority holds a fund-raiser, selling walnut, pecans, almonds and cashews, and this year they raised over $1,500. Proceeds are donated to community groups, and this year, the sorority donated $300 to each of the following groups: Atlantic Fire Department, Atlantic Police Department, Sunnyside Pool, Atlantic Park and Recreation and Atlantic Booster Club. President Linda Robinson said that each of these groups work hard in community and help to create a better place to live.
“We feel good as a club to help support these groups,” Robinson said.