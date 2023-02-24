Heritage House Guild Meeting

The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, Feb. 21, with Sue Hunt and Kathy Hayes as hostesses. There were 28 members present. Residents Donna Lowers, Bob Lane and Janice Funk, as well as guild members Lynn Peterson and Ginger Thomas, had birthdays. New resident, Carolyn Kay, also attended our meeting.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK pulls away from CR-B
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE BASKETBALL: Incredible Atlantic comeback falls just short
- Zach Nunn says his recipe for success has three parts
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC, AHSTW move on
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.