AUDUBON — Audubon Mayor Barb Jacobsen and some city council members will be holding a committee meeting with officials from Waspy’s Truck Stop in Audubon in order to work out a plan for correcting issues with a water treatment permit that could result in fines from the DNR for the company or the city.
City Clerk Joe Foran explained that when Waspy’s put in a truck wash, “That made them, according to the Iowa DNR, a significant industrial user,” according to the amount of water and other things that were going into the wastewater system.
They had to file permits with both the Iowa DNR and with the city, Foran said, in order to work with the city’s permit for the wastewater system.
The permits look at pollutants that pass through the wastewater system — like oil, grease, metals, chemicals, nitrogens, solids and more, other than just water — Foran said, and Waspy’s had to work with the city, in order to make sure the city didn’t go over those limits.
“It’s our job to enforce that they stay under their limits,” Foran said.
Officials with Waspy’s had not been able to do that, due to errors when they submitted their initial permit to the Iowa DNR, making the amount they would be discharging much lower than it should have been.
In January, Foran said, the city sent a letter to Waspy’s, giving the company 90 days to comply with two requests in order to mitigate the fines imposed by the city. They were given 30 days to submit a new permit to the DNR, and 60 days to install additional water meters.
As of last week Monday, Foran said, Waspy’s had not re-submitted the permit, but had installed the meters.
The council voted to have a committee meeting with the mayor and a couple city council members to discuss options to get the issue to move forward.
No date has been set for that meeting.
At this point there is no cost to the city, but the DNR said fines could be imposed if it causes the city to go over their limit. Foran said that had not happened yet: “As of now (we have not) gone over our limits, but they are getting close.”
He said the council wanted to work out a plan to help Waspy’s stay in their limits, “We want to get to a solution,” he said.