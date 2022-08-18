The floors are all waxed and shiny. The rooms have been painted a fresh new color. Classrooms are being rearranged and parents are getting new clothes to replace the ones their children have outgrown. Teachers have quietly begun the process of getting ready for a new year. The fall sports practices have started and summer vacations are coming to an end. It is time to come back to school! A stroll through the school supplies each year reminds me that the time is near. For some a cheer goes up and for some a sense of dread and foreboding rolls in like a summer storm off in the horizon!

