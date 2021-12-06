AUDUBON — Audubon’s main street has a new look after three buildings were demolished to make way for a new location for Audubon’s oldest business.
The buildings that housed the former Audubon Media Corporation and Jumbo Jack’s Cookbooks have been demolished to make way for a newer, larger downtown location for Audubon State Bank, which was established in 1876. The buildings were in disrepair and were listed for sale this summer. They were purchased by Audubon State Bank, for a planned 7,725 square foot facility which is expected to be completed in late 2022. It will include dual drive up areas and the bank’s Highway 71 and smaller Broadway location will close.
“We are a locally owned bank and are here to stay and help Audubon grow and prosper,” said Brett Irlmeier, President/CEO of ASB. Demolition on the three buildings plus the former Community Insurance building started Monday, Nov. 22.
The old buildings were also able to provide a special opportunity for the Audubon County Sheriff’s department and Audubon Police before they were torn down. Area law enforcement held training sessions in the buildings, and Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson said, “I’d first like to thank Audubon State Bank for allowing us this unique training opportunity. The building allowed us the chance to conduct realistic hands-on trainings. For an example, we were able to conduct realistic building searches. We were allowed to force entry through doors, the building mimicked an apartment building with long hallways having multiple doorways to clear safely and because there was no electricity in the building we worked in low/no lighting situations. We had two different trainings in the building on different nights with deputy instructors from Shelby County and Carroll County working on dynamic building entry and search tactics with force-on-force trainings (airsoft). Not only did we further our training but we were able to work together with Audubon Police Department and we are now trained similar to two of the surrounding counties should we all be brought together to help each other during a situation.”
Irlmeier said that Audubon’s Mayor, Barb Jacobsen and members of the Audubon City Council, ACED, and Audubon Fire Department toured the buildings to see their condition.
He said as much local labor and materials will be used as possible. Owen Anthofer of Anthofer Dozing of Audubon focused on the demolition and cleanup is expected to be finished within a few weeks.
The two existing Audubon State Bank buildings, at 315 Broadway and 502 Market Street, will be up for sale when the new bank is finished.