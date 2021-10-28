The Griswold High School student council is once again sponsoring Red Cross Blood drives in the high school gym. The first one of the school year will be Friday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Donating blood helps save lives but also helps the student council gather units of blood that count towards a scholarship fund. The more units of blood donated, the more scholarship funds we can give to the graduating class at Griswold High School.
There are many uses of the donated blood, such as: accident victims need from 4 -100 units, organ transplants need from 4-10 units.
, cancer treatment patients can require 2-6 units and bone marrow transplants need 1-2 units. Help us, help others by making an appointment to donate blood – either online or call the high school office (778-2154) or just walk-in. Remember to eat well during the week before the drive, especially food high in iron and hydrate several days before the drive. The Red Cross is requiring donors to wear masks at the blood drive.