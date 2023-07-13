AUDUBON — The city council will hold a special meeting on July 24 with the intent to move forward on the purchase and financing of the former Audubon State Bank on Broadway Street.
According to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran, the special meeting will be held on the financing, and after that the council will also look to approve a resolution on the financing and then another on the purchase of the building.
Audubon State Bank officials have offered the building to the city at $150,000, and have also offered to finance it, as well.
The purchase would put the city offices on Broadway, and Foran wasn’t sure how long it would take to close on the building and be ready to move in. He thought they might close mid-August, and then city officials would be able to get in and see what would need to be done to get offices set up.
The Audubon County Supervisors have expressed an interest in using some space in the building while they have a project going on. Different areas of the building would need to be out of the courthouse at different times, and the supervisors hoped to get something set up with the city if possible.
In other business, the council approved the appointment of a new city attorney. The council had been having problems getting ahold of the previous attorney, and after some discussions at earlier meetings appointed Tad Wonio.
“He’s well known in the area,” Foran said, “this should work out just fantastic.”