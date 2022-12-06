Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit B Designed

Pictured are (front row, left to right)Kelsey Beschorner, Barb Hofeldt and Connie Wailes; and (back rows) Elaine Otte, Rick Mericle, Victoria Gibson, John Gibson, Anne Quist, Bill Saluk, Leah Muhlbaur, Jeremy Butler, Lana Westphalen, Dr. Keith Leonard, Kathie Hockenberry, Donnie Drennan and Dolly Bergmann.

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Barb Hofeldt, owner of B Designed, on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Ambassadors welcomed Barb as a new Chamber Member and viewed her showroom.

Tags

Trending Food Videos