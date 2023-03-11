The Cass County Master Gardeners (CCMG) are again offering a $1,000 scholarship to local students, with applications due April 1. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide post-secondary funds to individuals who are studying and intend to pursue a career in a horticulture-related field. This scholarship is available to students who are graduating seniors in any of the following Iowa school districts, in which currently reside members of CCMG: Atlantic, AHSTW, CAM, Griswold, or Red Oak. This scholarship is also available to previous graduates, of any age, of any of these school districts. Scholarship committee members want to emphasize that students of any age studying in a horticulture-related field are encouraged to apply, regardless of the type of program they are studying, as long as they intend to obtain some degree or certificate in a horticultural-related field.
Cass County Master Gardeners Scholarship Application due April 1
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- PREP WRESTLING: Caroline Pellett gives back to wrestling
- PREP BASKETBALL: Rasmussen a 1st team all-Hawkeye Ten'er
- Kimballton native Jensen named to Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
- ALL-STATE BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Harter earn all-state nods
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- STATE ARCHERY: Atlantic archers fourth in bullseye, fifth in 3D at state meet
- IHSAA announces basketball Hall of Fame inductees
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.