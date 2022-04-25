Officials with the Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield announces Nicholas Turner and Connie Younger are the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. An induction program for the two men will be held on Aug. 27 in conjunction with a fly-in.
Nicholas A. Turner was born in 1978 to Larry and Judy Turner. He grew up in Elliott working in the family business, Turner Copter Services Inc., which was started by his father, a Marine helicopter pilot, upon his return from service in Vietnam. It provided crop-spraying and heavy-lift services. Nick joined the Marines in 2001 and trained in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the CH-53D Sea Stallion. In 2006, Nick provided support for President George Bush’s visit to India. Later, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as Flight Line Officer in Charge. In 2009, Nick again deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom as a Weapons Technical Instructor and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander. In September 2009, Nick was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) at Marine Corps Air Facility, Quantico VA. During his four-year assignment, he participated in missions carrying the president and vice-president and became a White House Helicopter Aircraft Commander and later was selected one of twelve White House Liaison Officers. This position was created to facilitate POTUS transport to and from events where ground transportation may be deemed unsafe or impractical. During his tenure, Nick planned six overseas trips and over twenty trips across the United States for President Obama. After that assignment ended, Nick held various training and command positions including 2nd Marine Division Air Officer, supervising training and equipment requirements for three regiments and ten battalions of the Joint Terminal Air Controller (JTAC). Lieutenant Colonel Turner retired from active duty in 2021 with over 20 years of service and numerous medals and commendations. He lives with his family in Rhodes, and is Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.
Connie Rex Younger was born in 1939 near Elmo, Mo., to Rex and Margaret Younger. He joined the Navy hoping to become a pilot, but was unable to pass the vision requirements. He chose the appointment of Navy musician instead and served four years as a US Navy musician. After service, Connie graduated from Northwest Missouri State College with a degree in Music Education. He taught music, played in a band, and worked as a carpenter until taking flying lessons and attaining his ratings. In 1971, he earned a Master’s Degree in Aerospace Education and became flight and ground instructor for glider and fixed-wing at the University of Illinois. From 1976-1996 he worked at Iowa State University as FAR Part 141 Flight Instructor, FAR Part 91 USU Flight Services staff transportation pilot in the Beechcraft King Air 200, Cessna 414, and Aero Commander AC 500 aircraft. He managed Iowa State’s FAR Part 141 Private Pilot program. In 1990, Connie launched CY Aviation Inc. and began managing the Boone Municipal Airport which he continued to do for 26 years. He was a flight instructor, FAA Designated Pilot Examiner, and airframe mechanic. He taught glider flying in Ames and seaplane flying on the Mississippi and Rock Rivers in the Quad Cities area and on Saylorville Reservoir. He flew for Denali Air and Kantishna Air Taxi in Alaska providing flightseeing tours.
Holding multiple ratings, he logged over 20,000 accident-free pilot hours during his aviation career.
, including 3000 multi-engine, 2000 tailwheel, 700 glider, and 150 seaplane. He received numerous awards and honors for aviation and was a published composer of “Sea Wise March” for concert band, awarded posthumously in 2018.
Nominations to the Hall of Fame are made by the public and selection is made by an independent judging committee. Neither the Board nor employees of the Iowa Aviation Museum make nominations or selections.