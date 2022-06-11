Trudy Hilsabeck honored with Daisy award

On May 11, during Nurses Week, the Friendship Home in Audubon honored Trudy Hilsabeck with the 2022 Daisy award.
Trudy has been with the Friendship Home on and off over the past 13 years. Trudy is a very compassionate and caring nurse that does an incredible job managing the care for our residents. Trudy wears many hats at our facility including but not limited to overnight and dayshift charge nurse, infection preventionist, hairstylist, driver for resident appointments, resident advocate at appointments, florist, gardener and resident counselor.
The last couple years have been a whirlwind of ever changing rules and regulations that have changed how we approach long term care services. Over the duration of that time, Trudy has hung in tough as nails in the Infection Preventionist role. Even with so much change and day-to-day challenges, Trudy has been a beacon of leadership and perseverance. We are so grateful to have her on our team! Trudy, words cannot express our appreciation for all that you do.
It was clearly Trudy’s fate to become a nurse and we would all agree that God did not go wrong there. We would personally like to thank Trudy for being such a wonderful employee. One that is always willing to step up and help out and is always striving to go that extra mile. We are incredibly lucky to have you at our facility!