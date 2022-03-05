AUDUBON — The Audubon School Board presented an opening bargaining proposal to the Audubon Education Association this week, and are planning to meet with them on March 15 to work out the final settlement.
Superintendent Eric Trager said they were still in the opening stages, and more negotiations are expected.
Initially the education association had asked for a 5 percent increase, and the board returned a 2.4 percent offer instead.
“We are looking at some very significant changes to our salary structure so we can get starting pay up and make sure we are giving increases to all teachers,” Trager said.
With districts struggling to find and maintain staff and teachers, Trager explained, “The goal is to be able to attract and retain teaching staff in a sustainable manner.”
The board’s next regular meeting is March 21.