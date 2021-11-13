Harvest Market 2021 is now accepting pre-orders at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Pre-orders will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 19.
Harvest Market 2021 will also offer in-person shopping, but some vendors—such as Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts and Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls—are only offering pre-ordered products.
Harvest Market 2021 will be held at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, Nov. 22 from 3-7 p.m. This fall farmers market is held the Monday before Thanksgiving, so shoppers can pick up premium local produce, local meats, delicious baked goods, and other local foods to enjoy at holiday celebrations. The market also offers locally-made craft products including seasonal candles, goat milk soaps, holiday decorations, and gifts.
Pre-ordering is an excellent option for customers who want to plan on a particular food item at their Thanksgiving meal (such as a French-silk pie), customers who are short on time to shop at the market, and customers social distancing this holiday season. Produce in the Park thanks customers for masking and distancing at indoor markets.
Harvest Market Vendors Offering Pre-ordering: Brun Ko Farm, Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts, Kringle Man, Bridgewater Farm, Smudge, Erickson Foods, A-Town SmokeShack, Harrisdale Farmstead, Ter-Bear Honey, TJ’s Kitchen, Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls, The Pet Bistro, Sweet Sisters Vegan, Kingwood Farm, Johnna Joy Designs, and Noble Provisions.
Visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com to pre-order by Friday, November 19. For the latest information on Harvest Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) or sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Harvest Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lindeman Tractor.