ATLANTIC — The American Red Cross was already on hand and in Atlantic on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, when word came out about the terrorist attacks on that morning.
At the United Methodist Church, people trickled in to donate after hearing the news because it was a way they could help, right at that moment, right here in Atlantic.
Ann Anstey, who gave blood at the drive that day, said she came down to donate because of what happened, “I heard about (the blood drive) on the radio,” she said, and came down to give blood. “It was good that it was here.”
The blood drive was already designated an “emergency” drive because blood supplies were low in the area, and workers at the drive said they had 42 walk-ins that day, 20 more than normal, possibly because people wanted to help.
The Cass County Memorial Hospital was getting calls from people looking to help and wondering if other blood drives were being planned, according to Sara Nelson who was working at CCMH that day. She said the American Red Cross had been contacted, and “If they are available we will work with them,” she said.
The American Red Cross reported that there was a “sufficient supply” of blood products to respond to any requests from the national headquarters, at that time.
There were 80,000 units of blood in the national inventory, ready to ship to affected areas.
They also reported that due to the outpouring of support, because of the terrorist attacks, they would make every effort to accommodate all those who wanted to donate blood.
Just on a normal day, thousands of people across the nation needed blood, and those injured in the attacks might continue to need blood for some time, so the donations being made then, and in the following days, would help ensure supplies remained sufficient.
The American Red Cross encouraged anyone who wished to support the victims of the tragedies by donating blood, platelets or plasma to call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE, but in addition, the American Red Cross could use monetary donations as well to aid in disaster relief. They said those wishing to donate money could do so by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW.