The Children’s Nest in Audubon is participating in the Free and Reduced Meals for their facility.
Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Childcare participants who are members of FIP or Food Assistance households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of food assistance households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children/adults at the Children’s Nest in Audubon.
A Chart of Eligibility Guidelines is available at the Children’s Nest at 714 N. Division St., Audubon, IA.