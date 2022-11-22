The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Ambassadors welcomed Jon Johnson, Store Manager, back to the store while also being introduced to other new staff.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Dorsey Trial Continued to May
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- ALL-NT VOLLEYBALL: Riverside has historic run, but lots of teams share wealth on all-area volleyball team
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT wrestling, along with other area girls, make their debut
- Bitting, Harris, Schwenke to be inducted into Atlantic wrestling hall
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.