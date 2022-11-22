Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee

Pictured are ambassadors and Hy-Vee staff (from left to right) Kelsey Beschorner, Colt Doherty, Jason Truckenbrod, Krysta Hanson, Sue Liston, Ray Paullin, Victoria Gibson, Julie Waters, Rick Mericle, Dolly Bergmann, Christy Rauch, Elaine Otte, Jeremy Butler, Jon Johnson, Graydon Schmidt, Anne Quist, Lana Westphalen, Scott Bennett, Bill Saluk, Michael Coffman, Beth Spieker, Crystal Parker, Kate Olson and Kimberly McDonald

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Ambassadors welcomed Jon Johnson, Store Manager, back to the store while also being introduced to other new staff.

