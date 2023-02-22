Officials with Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District congratulate Colby Euken for being selected as a 2022 Conservation Poster Contest Regional Winner for the Grade 2 Division. Curt Behrends, Commissioner, is pictured presenting a check for $35 from Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith on to the semifinals for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK pulls away from CR-B
- Area Police Reports
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith still in hunt for gold for Atlantic
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Four area Class 1A'ers reach quarters
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls see season end
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING: ACGC's Slaybaugh earns semifinal date
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.