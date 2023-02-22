Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy and windy early with a light wintry mix this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.