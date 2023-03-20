Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Pymosa Lodge #271

Pictured are Ambassadors and Masons (Left to Right): David York, Gary Warwick, Rick Mericle, BJ Hart, Colt Doherty, Kathie Hockenberry, Anne Quist, Lana Westphalen, Julie Waters, Beth Spieker, John Bricker, Jim Kickland, Sue Liston, Bailey Smith, Donnie Drennan, Bill Saluk, Elaine Otte, Krysta Hanson, Dr. Keith Leonard, Dolly Bergmann, Amanda Hansen, Megan Sramek, Kelsey Beschorner, Brian York, Jeremy Butler, Rosa Schlapa and Rob Claussen.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the Masonic Pymosa Lodge Thursday, March 16. The Ambassadors learned about the Annual Masonic Scholarship Fund-raiser, which includes a St. Patrick’s Day Stew Feed, held Friday evening.

