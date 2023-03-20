The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the Masonic Pymosa Lodge Thursday, March 16. The Ambassadors learned about the Annual Masonic Scholarship Fund-raiser, which includes a St. Patrick’s Day Stew Feed, held Friday evening.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Pymosa Lodge #271
