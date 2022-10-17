Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit SWIPCO

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Leslie Wright, Ashley Hayes, John McCurdy, Mindy Jensen, Aaron Kootz, Tori Gibson, Dee Holtz and Kelsey Beschorner; and (back row) Elaine Otte, Jennifer McEntaffer, Dolly Bergmann, Kathie Hockenberry, Jim Kickland, Julie Waters, Lana Westphalen, Alex McAfee, Abby Becker, Adriana Mendez, Steve Tjepkes, Graydon Schmidt, Dr. Keith Leonard, Krysta Hanson, Tim Marcsisak, Leah Muhlbaur, Bill Saluk, and Darrell Hockenberry.

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on Thursday, Oct. 13 to welcome new staff.

