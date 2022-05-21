Future track stars from Audubon Community School participated in the annual elementary track day Tuesday at the Chis Jones Field with many happy feet and smiles! The students walked to the track on a beautiful sunny day to participate in the 50, 100, 200 yard dash, relay races and more. Pictured are students from third and fifth grades during the 50 yard dash.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lane Nelson
- Searching the Shelves
- Atlantic man's trial on arson, attempted murder charges will be July 13
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: ACGC's Kunkle, Suhr could surge
- Audubon Community School holds 2022 Commencement
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK: Trojans thrive on environment at state meet
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK MEET PREVIEW: 11 events – 6 girls, 5 boys – offer chances for Atlantic to excel at state
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE TRACK: Kunkle sprints way into two finals for ACGC
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: Pair of sixths, a seventh for NT area on Day 1
- Atlantic Lions Scholarships
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.