A music jam will be held at The Venue in Atlantic on Jan. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. Musicians and singers are welcome to attend and perform. The cost is a $5 donation at the door, and the plan is to hold the event each second Friday of the month until June.
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:46:22 AM
- Sunset: 05:00:33 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 1.2 mi
Today
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High near 30F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Watching a potential winter storm. Snow. Winds will increase during the afternoon. High near 5F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Weather Alert
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .Freezing drizzle is expected to develop and expand into this afternoon across parts of central Iowa and may create extremely icy conditions. A brief lull overnight before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Light ice accumulations and icy conditions. * WHERE...Parts of central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Icy conditions this afternoon due to freezing drizzle. For Saturday, areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and frost covered roadways.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
