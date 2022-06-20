Grow Another Row Cass County Produce Sites open for 2022

As of June 15, Grow Another Row Cass County produce sites are open for the 2022 season. Folks with rhubarb, asparagus, radishes, and other early season produce and herbs are now invited to share their harvests.
This summer, Grow Another Row participants might notice new produce stands at some Grow Another Row locations. In a prior year, Barb and Randy Fischer had built an outdoor produce stand for the Marne Grow Another Row site. The stand was so well-liked, Barb and Randy helped build four more stands for sites in Cumberland, Griswold, Massena, and Atlantic this spring. Gary Wolfe then built a stand for the Atlantic Public library.
Grow Another Row Cass County is a Healthy Cass County campaign started in 2020 by a group of local growers to encourage residents to grow and share more fresh produce. Anyone is welcome to donate or take produce (some people drop off extra produce and pick up something they need in the same trip). There is no requirement to sign up to either donate or take produce, and donations of any size are appreciated—no donation is too big or too small for this program. People interested in the program are invited to sign up for the Grow Another Row newsletter at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-row-cass- county.
Participants are reminded to not wash produce before donating if they can’t dry it, and to take only what they need and be sure to wash produce before eating it. For donation produce bags or containers, contact Brigham Hoegh or Kate Olson at Cass County Extension at 712-243-1132.
Finally, Grow Another Row could not serve residents across Cass County without volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-243-1132. Volunteer opportunities include working in donation gardens and delivering or transporting produce across the county. Help is greatly appreciated.
Grow Another Row Cass County 2022 Weekly Schedule (June 15- Oct. 15)
The following sites are open all day every day (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.):
In Atlantic:
Midtown Apartments, 1209 E. 8th Street, Atlantic Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar Street, Atlantic
For more information, please contact:
Brigham Hoegh, Cass County Wellness Coordinator Cass County ISU Extension
712-249-5870
Cumberland:
Cumberland United Methodist Church (317 Monroe St, Cumberland; stand is near the alley behind the church)
Marne:
Masonic Lodge (Washington Street, Marne)
Massena:
Southwest Iowa Egg (74877 Clarke Ave., Massena)
The following schedule lists only sites open on specific days and times:
Monday:
Anita Public Library (Noon – 6 p.m., 812 Third St. Anita)
Atlantic Food Pantry (pre-bagged produce donations accepted 9-11 a.m., 19 W. Fourth St. Atlantic, contact: 712-243-1820)
Griswold United Methodist Church (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 100 Cass St. Griswold)
Tuesday:
Anita Public Library (Noon – 6 p.m., 812 Third St. Anita)
Griswold United Methodist Church (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 100 Cass St. Griswold)
Wednesday:
Anita Public Library (10 a.m. – 6 p.m., 812 Third St. Anita)
Griswold United Methodist Church (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 100 Cass St. Griswold) Lewis Public Library (1-6 p.m., 412 W. Main St. Lewis)
Thursday:
Anita Public Library (Noon – 5 p.m., 812 3rd St. Anita)
Atlantic Food Pantry (pre-bagged produce donations accepted 9-11 a.m., 19 W. Fourth St. Atlantic, contact: 712-243-1820)
Griswold United Methodist Church (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 100 Cass St. Griswold)
Lewis Public Library (1-5 p.m., 412 W. Main St. Lewis)
Friday:
Anita Public Library (Noon -5 p.m., 812 Third St. Anita) Lewis Public Library (1-5 p.m., 412 W. Main St. Lewis)
Saturday:
Anita Public Library (Noon -5 p.m., 812 Third St. Anita)
Anita Food Pantry (donations accepted 8-9 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month, 208 Chestnut St. Anita, contact: 712-762-3645)
For more information on Grow Another Row Cass County visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-row-cass-county.
For information on Cass County food pantries, farmers markets, and other locally-driven food initiatives, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty (https://www.facebook.com/HealthyCassCounty/). Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information.