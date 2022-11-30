AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council decided to advertise for additional possible candidates to appoint — or put on the ballot for a special election — to fill the vacancy left when councilman Nick Weihs resigned.
Audubon Council has four possible candidates, not ready to appoint
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Accident at Highway 71 and 44 intersection Monday
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Trio of state qualifiers, 10 seniors lead experienced Trojans on mats
- Fatal accident on I-80 Saturday
- Shooting reported south of Elk Horn Monday
- Greenfield resident arrested on 16 counts on Thanksgiving
- Monday night chase ends in accident
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Griswold brings back pair of seniors to lead Tiger boys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.