AUDUBON — During the regular Audubon City Council meeting the group — including the V.F.W. and the American Legion posts — that normally sets up the flags in the cemetery for Memorial Day had a short report, noting that over 770 flags were placed and that a sign to help direct those looking for their relatives’ flag had been put together.
To further make it easier, the veterans names were listed alphabetically. They said that the poles needed often needed to be replaced because, due to the large number of flags and poles, damage to some was to be expected.
After the report, a representative asked for official permission to place the flags and to put in the bases they are held in.
The council voted unanimously to give the group permission to place flags and bases in the cemetery.
At the end of the discussion an individual and a group spoke up about donating to the costs and care of the flags, and V.F.W. and American Legion Post members involved in maintaining the Avenue of Flags said that they are in need of donations to help defray the costs of flags, posts, and bases for Audubon County.
Donations can be brought to the Audubon State Bank.