MANNING — When all polling places were counted on Tuesday, the IKM-Manning School District got a show of support from over 1,100 voters voting for Measure TG, which asked voters to approve the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue for updates at the Manning campus.

