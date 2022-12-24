Join Cass County Conservation Staff at Atlantic’s Schildberg Recreation Area- Lake 4 on Saturday, Jan. 7 for Soiree with the Swans. Staff will be giving 10-minute presentations regarding the Trumpeter Swans every half-hour beginning at 11 a.m. with the last one being presented at 2 p.m. There will also be time to view the swans through spotting scopes and witness random swan feeding sessions. Hot chocolate, cookies, and other snacks will be provided free of charge with donations being accepted (for swan care). The Schildberg Recreation Area is located on the northwest edge of Atlantic, Lake 4 is on the north side of Highway 83.

