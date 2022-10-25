ATLANTIC — The countdown is on! Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31 and that’s also the day for the Atlantic News Telegraph’s annual Halloween Costume Contest. The most popular costumes for 2022 include a witch, vampire, ghost, pirate, or cat; Do you know what you are dressing up as?
This year registration will begin at 4 p.m. with judging at 4:30 p.m.
Registration is easy, get a number, find out where to stand and wait for judges to start checking out the contestants. You will need to hold up your number so the judges can see it while judging.
Categories are 0-6, 7-12 and 13 and up. There will also be a groups category for costumed characters with a theme — like characters from your favorite story or movie, crayons, fruits and vegetables, and so on. First, second and third place will get prizes, but there’s goodies for all. Thanks to co-sponsor, Hy-Vee in Atlantic, there will be chocolate chip cookies to hand out after the contest.
In case of inclement weather, check our Facebook page. We’ve made arrangements to meet at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, another co-sponsor, instead of the park if the weather is bad.
Before the costume contest, check out Halloween Trick or Treating downtown from 3:30-5 p.m. City wide Trick or Treating is 5-7 p.m.
Other Halloween Happenings around southwest Iowa include (listed by date):
Griswold: Fall Weekend Events at 3 Bee Farms continue Halloween Fun on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Free hayrides for families in costume and pumpkin painting. The Apple House store will be open through Oct. 31. There is a corn maze, playground activities and food available. 3 Bee Farms is located at 14922 535th Street in Griswold. Call 712-778-4256, visit 3beefarms.com or on facebook at 3 Bee Farms Market and Orchard.
Atlantic: Zombie Run at Schildberg Recreation Area, Buck Creek Road, from 5-9 p.m. This free event will start at the RV Park, pictures will be taken, wear old clothes and participate “at your own risk.”
Stanton: Stanton Chamber Of Commerce 13th annual Trick Or Treat On the Trail will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. Volunteers will pass out candy, help on the hay ride and be little goblins. Candy donations are also needed. For more information call Jacque Bates at 712-829-2814 or visit batesjnb@myfmtc.com
Anita: Anita Town & Country will be hosting a Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30 beginning at 11 a.m. with a soup lunch. Proceeds go to purchase shoes for the Angel Tree Program. Crafts With Kendra and fun and games will take place at Bandshell Park. Main Street Trick Or Treating begins at noon and costume contest judging begins at 1:15 p.m. at the Bandshell.
Atlantic: Trunk Or Treat will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in the west parking lot of the United Methodist Church 800 Poplar in Atlantic. Church members will have their trunks decorated and be handing out treats, trinkets and balloon animals. Everyone is welcome!
Adair: Adair Chamber Of Commerce will hold a Halloween Party on Sunday, Oct. 30 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Adair Fire Station. There will be treats and a kid’s costume parade starts at 4:45 p.m. Citywide Trick Or Treating is from 5-6:30 p.m.
Audubon: Trick or Treat Night in Audubon will be Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Massena: Massena Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Free-will donation meal at the Massena Fire Station.
Elk Horn: Trick or Treat Schedule for Elk Horn starts Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Elk Horn town hall events include a Halloween movie at 3 p.m. sponsored by the Elk Horn Library; Costume Contest at 4:30 p.m. sponsored by DVIO. Hot dogs, chips and drink from 4:30-5 p.m.
Kimballton: Trick or Treat in Kimballton will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. pop and popcorn stand from 5-7 p.m. at the Kimballton City Park, free will donations accepted.
Atlantic: Downtown Trick-Or-Treat is Monday, Oct. 31 from 3:30-5 p.m. Don’t miss the Atlantic News Telegraph’s Costume contest takes place from 4-5 p.m. in the city park. City wide Trick-Or-Treat is from 5-7 p.m.
Atlantic: FCC Fall Festival will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at First Church Of Christ in Atlantic. There will be hot cocoa, prizes, hayrides and lots of candy. Everyone is welcome.
Guthrie Center: Trick or Treating is on Monday, Oct. 31, with downtown beggars night from 5-6 p.m. and residential trick or treating from 6-8 p.m.
Griswold: Halloween Fun begins on Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. in Griswold. Main Street Business Trick or Treating is from 4-5 p.m. Trunk or treating at Griswold Care Center Parking Lot is from 5-7 p.m. Halloween In the Park with hot dogs and hot chocolate from 5-7 p.m. Residential Trick or Treating from 5-8 p.m.
Anita: City Wide Trick Or Treating is from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Anita.
Exira: Community Club Trunk or Treat, will start at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 on the west side of city park. Don’t see a lot of kids at your home? Come hand candy out of the trunk of your car at the same time as business trick or treating.