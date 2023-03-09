Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 1! ACGC High School in Guthrie Center will be the site for the seventh annual Guthrie County STEM Festival coordinated by staff at the Guthrie County Extension Office. “Investigate STEM in Guthrie County” is the theme for this interactive event designed for hand-on learning activities for children of all ages.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BASKETBALL: Rasmussen a 1st team all-Hawkeye Ten'er
- ALL-STATE BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Harter earn all-state nods
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- Peppers earns third all-GPAC 1st team honor
- Area Police Reports
- STATE ARCHERY: Atlantic archers fourth in bullseye, fifth in 3D at state meet
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- Area students rank among Top 2% at Iowa State University
- A View from Here
- 'Tournament Girls Forever': Atlantic resident Roecker reflects on attending state tournament for 43 straight years
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.