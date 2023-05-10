Gavel

Gavel

COUNCIL BLUFFS - The jury in the second trial of Alison Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree and child endangerment resulting in death, returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.