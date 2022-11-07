An Election Night Soup Supper will be held on Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic, located at 800 Poplar Street. The menu will include chili, chicken noodle soup, pie and drink and cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under. To have the meal delivered, call the church at 712-243-3156 before 4 p.m. Containers of soup will be available for sale after 6:30 p.m. and a suggested donation is $4 for a quart and $8 for a gallon.

