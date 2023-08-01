ATLANTIC — Fair visitors came out and lined up for samples of dishes prepared by the 4-Hers from Clover Kids to Seniors.
Some of the items included after-school snacks by the Clover Kids, Salads by the Juniors, Casseroles by the Intermediates and Family Favorites made healthy, by the Seniors.
Kids put together their dishes under the watchful eye of the judge, then took time to go over it all with the judge, including having the judge sample the food.
And that is when the line ups start — so friends, family and fair goers can get a taste of what the kids made.
Best of Iowa Awards were held at the Cass County Fair on Monday afternoon during the Building awards.
1st Place
Juniors:
1st Place: Isaac Hansen of Grant Guys & Gals
2nd Place: Macy Freund of Washington G.E.M.
Intermediates
1st Place: Ada Hansen of Grant Guys & Gals
2nd Place: Claire Comes of Washington G.E.M.
Senior
1st Place: Rio Johnson of Grove H.O.T.