Cumberland Rose Players to Present “The New Kid on the Block” June 24-26

Local community theater group Cumberland Rose Players will present “The New Kid on the Block” on June 24, 25 and 26 at the Warren Cultural Center on the square in Greenfield. Friday and Saturday nights’ performances start at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door: $15 for adults and free admission for students (high school and younger). Cash or checks only.
This comedy tells the story of three older gentlemen (Carl, Parker and Lloyd) played by Phil Cannon, Dan Dickinson and Rod Tostenson and their attempt to rent the fourth bedroom of their house to help with the rent. Little do they know, but the “Will” who comes to rent the room is actually Willamina (played by Tammy Pearson).
To complicate matters even more, Will’s daughter Jolene (played by Amanda Cannon) shows up, the neighborhood gossip Morgana (played by Brenda Thaden) puts her twist on the situation, and neighbor Eleanor (played by Marcia Gross) makes her dramatic entrance.
Plan to see this comedy of secrets written by Pat Cook performed by a veteran CRP cast and directed by Phil Cannon. Produced by special arrangements with Eldridge Publishing Company.