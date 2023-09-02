AHS Class of 1978 Reunion

AUDUBON — Forty-four classmates from the Audubon Class of 1978 held their 45-year class reunion Saturday night Aug. 5, 2023 at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. A great meal was served by Jan’s catering and much fun and fellowship was had by all. In honor of our eleven deceased members the group took up a donation and have given the money to the Audubon school nurse and the elementary teachers for their wish list and book of the month for each student.
Those attending are pictured (left to right) front row seated: Mike Mattson, Lida (Campbell) Olsen, Suzie (Griffith) Schultz, Donna (Oakley) Murray, Paula (Weihs) Nelson, Patti (Thygesen) Horan, Barbara (Barron) Johnson, Jennifer Jensen, Cindy (Borkowski) Hanlon, Peggy (Haubrich) Duncan, Ronell (Rabe) Nymand. Second row: Brett Schmidt, Julie (Madsen) Jensen, Vickie (Kaiser) Gardner, Kurt Johnson, Mike Wede, Denise (LaFoy) England, Jennifer (Dale) Mossyge, Tami (Testroet) Schmidt, Marita (Broich) Grebl, Lora (Friedrichsen) Hansen, Janet (Foresman) Hircock, Dawn (Swain) Bruhn, Alice (Madsen) Lauridsen, Joe Richardson, Kim (Yager) Kerr, Dawn Chambers, Tim Andersen. Back row: Tim Irlmeier, Rod Jensen, Martin Broich, Greg Jorgensen, Bob Malloy, Marc Stiles, David Campbell, Jeff Madsen, David Jones, Kirk Clemmensen, Randy Lange, Rick Hupp, Wesley Thygesen, David Hoffman, Randy Smith, Phil Mennenoh.