Youth in grades sixth through 12th (as of fall 2022) are encouraged to participate in a running camp to be held May 31 to June 3 in Cumberland. The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning each morning at the Cumberland Fitness Center, located at 109 Main Street in Cumberland.
The camp is designed for both new and experience youth runners interested in mid to long distance running. Camp instructors include former coaches and avid local runners. All campers will receive individual instruction based on their current fitness level. Youth from all school districts are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Topics to be covered include: stretching, strength and agility drills, core work, form, running techniques and nutrition. Since running is fundamental to all sports programs, youth of all interests will benefit from attending the camp. Coaches will work with each camper to help them set goals and progress over the course of the camp.
Campers are encouraged to pre-register, although walk-ins are welcome. Forms are available at the Cumberland Fitness Center, Cumberland Library, Cumberland City Hall or by contacting Deb Brown at 402-657-3622. Camp cost is $10, but scholarships are available.