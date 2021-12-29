Organizers of the 2022 Legislative Coffees will resume only with our county this year, after collaborating via Zoom with Adams and Union during the 2021 session.
The first event will take place Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marne Community Center. “I’ve never had a pre-session event before,” says Senator Tom Shipley. “This will be new and offer me and Representative Tom Moore the opportunity to hear issues important to our constituents in Cass County ahead of when we convene in Des Moines on Jan. 10.”
“We will hold the other coffees Saturdays, Feb. 5, March 5, and April 2, at 9:30 a.m.,” says Kimberlee Spillers, legislative session scheduler and representative for the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise economic development organization. “We plan to meet in person, but will wait until closer to each coffee to determine the safety of gathering in person, and the weather. 2021 taught us that we can have great participation via Zoom, if needed. Other advantages to Zoom are saving travel time, safety, and cost for our state legislators, enabling them to devote more of their morning engaging with residents.”
“We’re excited to connect with our constituents,” says Rep. Moore. “Connecting with the people we represent is valuable for us to hear what’s important to them as we discuss and make decisions on their behalf at the state Capitol.”
For all questions, contact Kimberlee Spillers, kim@ghorizons.com, 712-250-0275.