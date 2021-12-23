CASS COUNTY — The sponsors of the Trumpeter Swan contest have determined the official arrival of the swans as Nov. 22! On that day there were 22 Trumpeter Swans there and the group stayed more than 24 hours. The winner that picked that date was Mary Lou Hoskins! Our school contest was won by Mrs. Zaiger’s Science class in Griswold School District! They will receive a Trumpeter Swan prize pack from the Cass County Conservation Board. Cass County Conservation thanks to all who participated!
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 46°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:44:07 AM
- Sunset: 04:54:50 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic native Holmes signs with Barnstormers
- Cass, Audubon county tornado was EF-2
- AHS Class holds 55th year reunion
- Fatal Accident on Olive Street Thursday Morning
- PREP BASKETBALL: Trojans split vs. Nodaway Valley
- PREP BASKETBALL: A sweep of Shenandoah
- PREP WRESTLING: Shutout, pins highlight Trojans' night in triangular
- "Knights of Columbus Day"
- PREP WRESTLING: Second-ranked Stutzman headlines 7 area ranked wrestlers
- Area Church Service
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.