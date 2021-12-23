CASS COUNTY — The sponsors of the Trumpeter Swan contest have determined the official arrival of the swans as Nov. 22! On that day there were 22 Trumpeter Swans there and the group stayed more than 24 hours. The winner that picked that date was Mary Lou Hoskins! Our school contest was won by Mrs. Zaiger’s Science class in Griswold School District! They will receive a Trumpeter Swan prize pack from the Cass County Conservation Board. Cass County Conservation thanks to all who participated!

Tags

Trending Food Videos