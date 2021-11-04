Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church, 22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean
Pastor of Student and Worship Discipleship Andrew Johsnon
Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, office administrator pastor, Stephanie Richter, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044, www.AtlanticAG.com, Assembly1@msn.com
Sunday: Growth Groups, 9 a.m. Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday Facebook Service at approximately 10:15 a.m.;
Man Cave: Bible Study for Men on first Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.; She Shed: Bible Study for Women on second Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
________________
First Baptist Church
710 Walnut
American Baptist Church
Pastor: Rev. Ray McCalla
Phone # 243-4651
Sunday, Oct 31: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Friday, Nov. 5: Choir Practice at Highfill’s
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, Adult Bible Study and Fellowship, 10:15 a.m.Worship can been seen on Facebook following the service and on Channel 18 on Sunday at 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. COVID protocols will be observed
________________
First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Saturday, Nov. 6: Women’s Study Group, 8 a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 7: Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.; Midshipman- lunch at Golden Dragon, 11:15 a.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 9: Men’s Breakfast group meets at the Family Table, 7 a.m.; Worship and Fellowship Committees work session, 3:30 p.m.; Worship Committee Meeting, 4 p.m.
All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul
Catholic, Sixth and
Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7 a.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Saturday 3:30 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street
712-243-3678
Pastor Lauri Boysen
Saturday: Worship Service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Adult Bible study, 10:15 a.m.; Wednesday: God Squad- every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church for children in grades kindergarten through fifth; Confirmation-every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church for youth in grades sixth through eighth; Worship can be found on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Atlantic Facebook Page
___________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel
243-4846
Pastor Heather Santi-Brown
Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time.
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m. -Theme: Witness- “You Shall Be My Witness” Colossians 4:5-6; Faith Formation Class, 10 a.m.; No Sunday School; Monday: PEO Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Tuesday: Pastor Heather leads worship at Allen Place, 10 a.m.; Wednesday: AMA Meeting, 11 a.m.; N.A. Meeting (Women’s Group), 5:30 p.m.; N.A. Meeting, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14: Worship and Communion, 9 a.m.- Theme: Financial Giving, “Give Till it Feels Good”- Luke 21:1-4; Faith Formation Class, 10 a.m.; No Sunday School
_________
Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.
The schedule for this week (Nov. 4 -11) at Zion is Church with Holy Communion on Sunday (9:15 a.m.). After Church, there will be a congregational meeting. There will be Sunday School as usual at 10:30 a.m.
The Sunday evening Bible Class study will start at 5 p.m. and Confirmation will start at 6 p.m.
On Monday (11/08), we will have Golden Years at noon (bring a dish to share). The Elders will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday we will have TV broadcast of the service at 1 and 8:30 p.m. The Peace Circle will meet at the Church at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday will be 7 p.m. Church service with Holy Communion.
Thursday will be Veteran’s Day -Barnabas will meet at 7 p.m.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Steven Goodenough
319-210-5378
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible Chapel, 1301 Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m. — Series C -Gospel According to Mark
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone
Fellowship, 906
Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712) 249-3998
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
________________
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.;
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita, Iowa
Sharon Guffy-Lewis, pastor
Sunday: Worship, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study-Meal, 6 p.m. and Study, 7 p.m.; Wednesday Night Kids Klub — from September and April; first, second and third Wednesday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays
________________
First Evangelical
Lutheran Church,
Missouri Synod,
South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: CAM Kids meet every Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.-All kids welcome!
____________
Wiota United Methodist Church, 104 Center Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/ 712-549-2303
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Patch the Pirate Club (ages 4 through sixth grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Compass (youth seventh through 12th grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Oasis (adults), 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United
Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Pastor Keith Menter
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Sunday: All Saints Sunday/Thankoffering/Communion, 9 a.m.; Confirmation, 10 a.m.; Monday: Sewing, 1:30 p.m.; Worship and Music, 5 p.m.; Wednesday: Have donations for OCC delivered to church — leave in Bride’s room if the SS is locked; Bell Choir, 5:30 p.m.; Council, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 11: Lydia Circle, 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 12: On Friday and Saturday- set up for Sunday- make casseroles and get tables ready for Brunch with Boxes; Saturday, Nov. 13: Pork Loin Dinner at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 5 to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.; Brunch for Boxes/Packing Party, 10 a.m.; Confirmation, 10 a.m.; Audubon Vespers, 4 p.m.
________________
Brayton Evangelical
Lutheran Church
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Sunday: 50 Year Building Rededication, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer & Evangelism, 6:30 p.m.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United Methodist Church
705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church
18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa
www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m.
Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira, 2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic, Church of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Ladies Circle, 2 p.m.; Saturday: Daylight Savings Time- Fall Back; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship in the Sanctuary or online Griswoldchurch.org, 10:15 a.m.; Monday: Weight Loss Group Meeting-FH, 5 to 6 p.m.; Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry, (Methodist Church), noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday: K-5 Rock and Middle School GAP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; High School Ignite, 7:45 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 11: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship in the Sanctuary or online Griswoldchurch.org, 10:15 a.m.; Mission Sunday- Haywards
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen
Thursday: Morning Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.;Tuesday: Tuesday A.M. Prayer, 9 a.m.; Lord’s Cupboard, noon to 2 p.m.