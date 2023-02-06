Nash Roe is Ready to Bake

(courtesy of Food Network)

Contestant Nash Roe, on the Kids Baking Championship, Season 11 on The Food Network, will be putting on a special baking class at The Kitchen at the Iowa State Fair.

 (courtesy of Food Network)

DES MOINES — Kids Baking Championship Season 11 contestant Nash Roe is also the owner-operator of Nash’s Confections. Nash is the son of Estee and Ryan Roe of Clive, and the grandson of Shelli and Bob Asberry of Exira.

Trending Food Videos