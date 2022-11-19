AUDUBON — Brittany Huston, a senior at Audubon High School, loves being on stage — and likes being involved, which has resulted in a busy schedule over her high school years.
She’s been in three performances with the Audubon theater department, but actually did multiple performances for Summer Theater before that. In her freshman year, she was a photographer and a student in the production of Freaky Friday. In her junior year ,she played Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie, which was her favorite musical.
“Being Rosie was a huge advancement in my performance career,” she said, “because it really pushed me to become a better actress and singer. Bye Bye Birdie was a big hit in Audubon and I have marvelous memories from that show.”
This year she played Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and said it was another show she will never forget. “I think my favorite moment is the ‘I Love You’ song. Although this song is not sung by my main character Rona, it’s such a sentimental part of that musical, and that song is so difficult, but it really helped my voice become stronger.”
It’s no surprise to hear she’s always loved performing.
“Even growing up I sang in talent shows and of course did summer theater. My freshman year I was a little nervous to audition for Freaky Friday because we had some wickedly talented upperclassman that were role models for me, but being in that show spiked my interest in acting a ton,” she said.
“I love the bonds you create though every rehearsal, of course spending long hours every night — and some mornings — together creates a special friendship you can’t get anywhere else,” she said.
Her school life off stage is also very busy.
“In school, I am also an active member of Student Senate, National Honor Society, the Inclusion Alliance, The Publications Chief Editor, Choir, Show Choir, Jazz Choir, Drawing, Ceramics, Track, Large Group Speech and possibly this year Individual Speech,” she said.
She’s also been a Cross Country and Track manager, and enjoys dance as well.
“I also dance for Villa Dance Company, which I have been a member of for seven years. I recently joined their competition team, and this will be my second year of that,” she said.
“Dance is also a huge part of my life,” she said, “and I hope to continue dancing after high school.”
In the end, she said, she really loves “every single extracurricular (activity) I am involved in because it gives me a chance to be heard.”
Getting a message out, and taking the lead isn’t something she’s afraid of.
“I love being a leader, and I take pride in being involved in so many things. Inclusion Alliance is new to our school, but it’s a club to give minority students, such as members of the LGBTQIA+, a chance to feel included. I have been elected as the Vice President of this club, and I enjoy hearing the backgrounds of our student body that aren’t as well noticed.”
After graduation, she plans on attending Iowa State University, where she plans to get her Bachelor’s in Journalism, and Master’s in Mass Communications.
“I hope to be a part of their theater department as well as their show choir,” she said, adding, “Show choir holds a special place in my heart because my freshman year I was gratefully rewarded an Outstanding Performer Award at the Pella Dutch Masters Invitational. I really enjoy the fact that my two favorite things, dancing and singing, are combined into one activity. After receiving my degrees I plan to travel and be a photojournalist or work for a news organization to be a reporter.”
She’s originally from Harlan, but moved to Audubon when she was 2.
“My mom is Kim Leeper, we both work at the Friendship Home,” she said. Her family is mainly from the Shelby area, and her siblings attended Harlan schools, she said, “So I am a lone soul here in Audubon.”