AUDUBON — Looking to combine some exercise with fun on an upcoming weekend? Organizers in the Audubon area have found a way to make a day of it, wrapping up bicycling, food and drink, music, trivia, football — and following it up with a Fallapalooza as well.
Sara Slater at Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism said three events came together for the weekend of Sept. 18 and 19.
This will be the second year for the T-Bone Ride on the T-Bone trail. The ride will start at the Audubon Recreation Center, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the ride beginning at 10 a.m.
Organizers are hoping to get a special station located at the head of the trail in Audubon installed in time for the ride. Using some funds from last year’s event, a bike repair station will be going in. The station will have a place to hang up a bike, to inspect it, as well as tools to fix it with — attached to the station on cables so they don’t get lost. The station is bright yellow, Slater said, so it should be easy to spot.
Slater said riders could register ahead or the day of the event, and riders can go as far as they want on the trail. Riders will have cards offering specials at nine stops, and can return in time for live entertainment by Dustin Baird at the Audubon Rec starting at 5 p.m. The stops include the Bull Pin, Darrell’s Place, the Barn Burner, TJ’s Pourhouse, Reno’s Pub, Vic’s Main Tap, El Adobe and The Bakery on Broadway.
There will be a Trivia Night starting at 7 p.m. featuring fun trivia and prizes, followed by an ISU Football game on the big screen starting at 9 p.m.
You don’t have to be a registered rider to attend the music, trivia and more at the Audubon Rec Center on Saturday, or the event at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museums on Sunday.
For those who are still looking for some fall fun, there will be a Fallapalooza on Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museums.
The annual fund raiser for the park will include a variety of activities including museum tours, trail tours with Tyler Bruck, food and more music.
Jo Beane is organizing a bluegrass/country acoustic music jam, open to all musicians, starting at noon. There will be pulled pork sandwiches and ice cream from the Casey Creamery.
The annual fall festival at the park has changed over the years and will also include games, pumpkin decorating and bouncy houses for the kids.
Over 30 vendors signed up to be there, and there will be door prizes as well.
And if you haven’t seen the park’s resident elk, you may want to stop in and see the new baby for this year. There is a contest to name the baby and there will also be a baby yak on hand.
Fallapalooza will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for those over 12; kids 12 and under are free.