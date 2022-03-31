ATLANTIC - The Atlantic Public Library is hosting a special program called Lessons of the Holocaust on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. The presenter is retired educator Brad Wilkening who serves on the state commission for Holocaust education. The presentation includes historical background on the Nazi rise to power, survivor stories, and a call to action to apply these lessons to daily living. Wilkening says, “we have a responsibility to help create a safer more caring environment. We need to be upstanders and not bystanders in the face of evil. My goal is to keep the lessons of the holocaust alive.”
The event is free and open to the public. Please contact library director Michelle Andersen for more information.
