State of Iowa versus Blake Ira Potter, OWCR016868 (CASS)
Original charges were operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor for an offense dated Nov. 7, 2021. The criminal complaint was filed by the Cass County Sheriff. An order for arraignment was set for Jan. 10, with a trial on Feb. 22, but it was continued to May 24. Defendant completed drinking drivers school, filing the certificate on April 25. The trial was again continued, to June 27. A waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on June 27. The judge ordered a deferred judgement, with the defendant placed on informal probation for 30 days, pay a minimum civil penalty of $1,250 which shall be reduced by half upon his proof of completing the requirements to obtain a temporary restricted license or reinstate his license. The defendant shall complete a drinking driver's school, and obtain a drug and alchohol evaluation; following through with all the recommendations of the evaluation. The defendant would also pay all court costs, fines, penalties and surcharges that have not been suspended and are due immediately. After 30 days unpaid debt will be considered delinquent. The defendant's appearance bonds are exonerated and the defendant is given credit for time served.
State of Iowa versus Callie Lynn Jessica Faulkner, OWCR017016 (CASS)
Original charges were operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor for an incident on May 8. The criminal complaint was filed on May 9, by the Atlantic Police Department. Arraignment was set for July 11, with a pretrial conference set for Aug. 1, and a trial date of Aug. 23. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on July 8.
State of Iowa versus Logan Allen Russell, OWCR017033 (CASS)
The original charge was operating while under the influence second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police for an incident that occurred on May 28. Arraignment was set for July 11, pretrial conference on Aug. 1, and trial on Aug. 23. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on July 5.
State of Iowa versus Joanna Nicole Renee Seagler, OWCR017036 (CASS)
The original charge was operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, for an offense dated July 1. Arraignment was set for July 11, pretrial conference on Aug. 1, and trial on Aug. 23. A plea and sentencing hearing was set for July 25, but the defendant entered a plea of guilty and a waiver of rights on July 13. The judge sentenced Seagler to two days in the Cass County Jail, a fine of $1,250, and a substance abuse evaluation along with a 12 hour drinking driver course. The defendant's license was revoked and the defendant will pay all fines, penalties and surcharges that have not been suspended.
State of Iowa versus Cathy Delynn Vasser, OWCR017038 (CASS)
The original charge was operating while under the influence. a serious misdemeanor, for an incident on June 5. The criminal complaint was filed on June 6, by the Atlantic Police. Defendant was to appear on June 7, with a preliminary hearing on June 30. Arraignment was set for July 18, with a pretrial conference on Aug. 29 and trial on Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on July 15.
State of Iowa versus Jordan David Kopp, OWCR017039 (CASS)
Original charge of operating while under the influence, third offense, a class D felony, for an incident dated June 5. The criminal complaint was filed by the Cass County Sheriff on June 7. Arraignment was set for Aug. 1; pretrial conference on Sept. 12 and the trial set for Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Antonio Billy, OWCR017045 (CASS)
The original charge was operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, for an incident dated June 12. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police on June 13, and arraignment was set for July 18, pretrial conference set for Aug. 29 and trial set for Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Reciever Berdon, OWCR017047 (CASS)
The original charge was operating while under the influence, second offense for an incident on June 14; The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on June 14 by the Atlantic Police. Arraignment was set for Aug. 1; pretrial conference for Aug. 29 and trial for Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Laura Marie Tepoel, OWCR017049 (CASS)
Original charges were operating while under the influence, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, for an incident dated April 27. The criminal complaints were filed on June 20 by the Cass County Sheriff. Arraignment was set for Aug. 22; pretrial conference on Sept. 12 and the trial on Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Gage Mitchell Mundorf, OWCR017054 (CASS)
The original charges were operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, both serious misdemeanors, for an incident on June 23. The criminal complaint was filed June 23 by the Atlantic Police. A cash bond of $200 was filed, arraignment is set for Aug. 1; pretrial conference on Sept. 12 and trial on Sept. 27.