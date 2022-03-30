ATLANTIC — Cass County voters interested in voting absentee for the June 7 Primary Election may file requests for absentee ballots with the Cass County Auditor’s Office starting March 29.
Due to recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has been reduced from 120 days to 70 days. The new legislation also has shortened the number of days that the Auditor’s Office may have ballots available for absentee voting. Voters now have 20 days to vote absentee either by mail or in-person rather than 29 days.
Voters wishing to receive a ballot by mail for the Primary Election will need to complete an absentee ballot request form and return it to the Cass County Auditor’s Office, 5 W 7th St., Atlantic, Iowa, before 5 p.m. May 23. Voters are reminded that due to recent legislation the ballot must be returned to the County Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8 p.m. on June 7 to be counted.
In-person early voting in the Auditor’s Office and mailing of ballots will begin May 18.
Absentee ballot request forms can be found on the Cass County Elections website at https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/auditors-office/ . They may also be requested by calling the Cass County Auditor’s Office at 712-243-4570.
Absentee voters are reminded that since this is a Primary Election the voter must choose which party’s ballot they would like to vote. The Primary Election in Iowa is a nominating process for the Democratic and Republican parties to determine who will appear on the General Election ballot in November.
For more information about the 2022 Primary Election, contact the Cass County Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570 or visit the website at www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/auditors-office .