Griswold Student Council is sponsoring a summer blood drive on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ (51 Harrison St) in Griswold. By donating blood to save lives, you also add to the scholarship for graduating seniors at Griswold High School. Go online to sign up at redcross.org or just walk in.
