The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on May 27 with 16 members, Beth Spieker and Kolton Hewlett present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the April 19 Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. In the absence of Treasurer Cheryl Wessels, Kolton Hewlett gave the Treasurer Report, which will be placed on file for future audit.
Communications from Smith Vending were read. There were no bills. Kolton Hewlett gave the administrative report. President Strong reminded the board members if they had more Auxiliary items to let her know since the officers would be reviewing the Auxiliary history on June 3. Committee Reports were given.
Vice President Lucy Newton gave the following dates to remember: Tuesday, June 21- board meeting- 1 p.m. - Senior Life Solutions; Tuesday, June 28- general meeting- noon - United Church of Christ.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:25 p.m.