ATLANTIC — Trisha Niceswanger, Co-Head Speech/Debate Coach at the Atlantic High School, reported that Atlantic high school students attending the District Individual Speech competition at CAM on Feb. 26 brought back a number of Division I and II ratings.
“We took 33 entries, more than I have ever had participate,” Niceswanger said, adding that 28 of those received a Division I rating, advancing to State at ADM on March 12. “We had a great showing by freshman and I’m very excited to see the potential for the future of our program! These results show the outcome of many hours of rehearsal. Some students took pieces and cut them together, some wrote their own pieces. They take critiques very well to learn and grow as performers.”
The following are Varsity Team results, listed by category — student — title and results:
Literary Program — Faith Nath — Limb from Limb I
Radio News — Andrew Engler — Draw at 8:00 I
Prose — Nolan Perez — Beauty of Destruction/On Vanity I
Radio News — Keira Olson — Draw at 8:40 I
Reviewing — Andrew Engler — FAFSA I
Spontaneous Speaking — Kelsey Pross I
Prose — Reese DeArment — Explaining Death to the Dog I
Poetry — Christien Foegen — Please Change Your Heart I
Poetry — Keira Olson — I Measure Every Grief I Meet II
Improvisation — Aiden Sanny II
Original Oratory — Alexiya Moore — I’m a Girl…I Think I
Solo Musical Theatre — Nolan Perez — 30/90 from Tick, Tick, Boom I
Prose — Erinchina Mark — The Witness I
Acting — Faith Nath — The Good Mother I
Literary Program — Quinn Weil — Unwritten Futures I
Spontaneous Speaking — Aiden Sanny I
Literary Program — Charlotte Saluk — Burning Bright I
Exposistory Address — Nick Bennett — You’re In Trouble I
Improvisation — Alexiya Moore — II
Reviewing — Alex Garcia — We Don’t Talk About Encanto I
Poetry — Charlotte Saluk — Ode to the Women on Long Island I
Solo Musical Theatre — Reese DeArment — Little Miss Perfect I
Solo Musical Theatre — Genevieve McCalla — Kindergarten Love Song I
The following are Freshman Team results:
Poetry — Josie Handlos — Girl Talk I
Prose — Kate Nichols — Mourning Love I
Acting — Alix Nath — friends 4 life I
After Dinner Speaking — Molina — NOCPP I
Prose — Ella Meyer — Dear Jeffrey II
Poetry — Kayla Atkinson — Tapper I
Expository Address — Nissa Molgaard — Fly Like a Crane II
Poetry — Gabbie Porter Mom I
Spontaneous Speaking — Nissa Molgaard I
Prose — Brady Wagner — The Funeral Portrait I