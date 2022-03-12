DES MOINES - The Des Moines Arts Festival and MidAmerican Energy Company team up to present the Community Outreach Program presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate at the Festival and share their mission and programming to thousands of guests free-of-charge. New this year, MidAmerican Energy Company will be providing $250 to each of the selected non-profit organizations for Festival art supplies and staffing.
To participate, non-profit organizations are given a booth at the Festival and are required to provide an interactive arts-related activity as well as staff to manage the booth. The non-profit organization is permitted to display signage and distribute information within the area. All non-profit organization spaces are part of the Festival’s "Creative Zone," located on Grand Avenue, West of 15th Street. MidAmerican Energy Company’s Boom Art will also be located with the Creative Zone.
“The Community Outreach Program gives local non-profits the opportunity to engage with thousands of people at the 2022 Festival. And thanks to the generous support from MidAmerican Energy Company, their participation is underwritten and they are provided with additional support for supplies and staffing,” said Stephen King, Festival Executive Director. “These organizations are an integral part of our community and we are thrilled to offer this opportunity.”
Space is limited to 20 non-profit organizations. To learn more and access the information, interested non-profits should visit:www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/community-outreach-program.
Applications Close: April 15
Selected organizations notified on or by April 29